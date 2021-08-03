First United Bank Trust Sells 1,685 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First United Bank Trust trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,889. The stock has a market cap of $216.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

