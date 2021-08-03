First United Bank Trust Sells 2,073 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First United Bank Trust lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after buying an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. The company had a trading volume of 57,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,743,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.12. The company has a market cap of $217.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

