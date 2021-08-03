First United Bank Trust Sells 593 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First United Bank Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,736,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 24,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 51,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.22. 5,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

