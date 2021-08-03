FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

FCFS opened at $79.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.19. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. FirstCash has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $84.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,412,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,323,000 after buying an additional 211,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,503,000 after buying an additional 195,837 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 314,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after buying an additional 143,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 632,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,566,000 after buying an additional 74,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

