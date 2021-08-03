FirstService (TSE:FSV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $234.63

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$234.63 and last traded at C$233.75, with a volume of 21338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.24.

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$236.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$214.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.224 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

