Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce sales of $3.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.89 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.12 billion to $15.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.15 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,734,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.59. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

