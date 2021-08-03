Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.500-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.59. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.32.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

