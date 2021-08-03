Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Five9 reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.40. The stock had a trading volume of 583,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,592. Five9 has a 52 week low of $107.98 and a 52 week high of $211.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.96.

In related news, Director Robert Zollars sold 29,759 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $4,997,428.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,015.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,041,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,087,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,313 shares of company stock worth $22,659,306 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Five9 by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 962.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.