Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

