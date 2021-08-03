FLETA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.55 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FLETA has traded up 20% against the US dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $13.97 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00063013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.00808807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00094244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042472 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

