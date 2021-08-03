Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.51). Flexion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after buying an additional 176,792 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,693,000 after buying an additional 101,952 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after buying an additional 67,987 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,560,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 190,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

FLXN traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 611,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,448. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $301.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

