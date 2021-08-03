FLIP (FLP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, FLIP has traded down 1% against the dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $173,500.68 and $18.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLIP Coin Profile

FLP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

