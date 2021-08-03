Flixxo Achieves Market Cap of $3.19 Million (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Flixxo has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Flixxo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $3,577.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flixxo

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flixxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

