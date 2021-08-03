FLO Price Reaches $0.0418 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars.

