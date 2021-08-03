Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.95

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 167185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Separately, MKM Partners started coverage on Flora Growth in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flora Growth stock. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

