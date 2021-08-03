Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of -0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.33 million for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 48.36%.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

