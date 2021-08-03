Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,254,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Fluidigm worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fluidigm by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 66,776 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fluidigm by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at $226,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fluidigm Co. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

