Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluor’s earnings. Fluor posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Fluor stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. 1,714,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 56.4% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 70.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 524.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

