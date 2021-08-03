Flux (FLUX) Price Reaches $0.0914 on Top Exchanges

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Flux has a total market cap of $16.70 million and approximately $274,193.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flux has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for $0.0914 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.37 or 0.00300094 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00140078 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00153523 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 149.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000062 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 182,846,255 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.