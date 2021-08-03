Flywire (FLYW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FLYW stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. Flywire has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLYW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

