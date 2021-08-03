FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69,155 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.79% of FMC worth $109,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after buying an additional 218,461 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in FMC by 0.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,108 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FMC opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.16 and a one year high of $123.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on FMC shares. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

