FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.540-$6.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.FMC also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.230-$1.390 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. restated a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.07.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.78. The company had a trading volume of 744,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,266. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC has a 1-year low of $98.16 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

