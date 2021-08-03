FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.54-$6.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.00 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.540-$6.940 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.07.

NYSE:FMC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.78. The stock had a trading volume of 743,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.33. FMC has a 52 week low of $98.16 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

