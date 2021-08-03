FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.230-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.540-$6.940 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.07.

FMC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.78. The company had a trading volume of 744,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC has a 52 week low of $98.16 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

