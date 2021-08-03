FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.960-$2.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.44 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.540-$6.940 EPS.

FMC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.78. 744,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,266. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.51. FMC has a 52-week low of $98.16 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. reissued a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.07.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

