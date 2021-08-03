FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-$1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-$1.22, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.540-$6.940 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.07.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,266. FMC has a one year low of $98.16 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.33.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

