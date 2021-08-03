FOAM Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and $73,058.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00061327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00805602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00094349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00042327 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.