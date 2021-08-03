Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.36.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

