FortKnoxster (FKX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $180,519.00

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $180,519.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FortKnoxster Profile

FKX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

