ForTube (FOR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.54 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One ForTube coin can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. ForTube has a market cap of $19.35 million and $6.54 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00060713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00811716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00094851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042490 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

