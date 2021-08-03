Fortuna (FOTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $103,745.86

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $103,745.86 and approximately $268.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fortuna has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00061933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.05 or 0.00801907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00093689 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042133 BTC.

Fortuna Coin Profile

Fortuna (FOTA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.