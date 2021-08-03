Foundation Mastercard Sells 78,973 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.14, for a total value of $30,415,661.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total value of $28,908,066.65.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $30,498,582.87.

On Monday, July 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $30,822,372.17.

On Friday, July 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total value of $30,813,685.14.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total value of $29,832,050.75.

On Monday, July 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $7.66 on Tuesday, reaching $367.60. 6,319,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,543. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.16. The stock has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie upped their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.