Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 208,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89. Four Seasons Education has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The company provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

