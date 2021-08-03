Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FOX by 123.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $58,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 13.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

FOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

