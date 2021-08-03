Fractal (FCL) One Day Volume Hits $287,706.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $287,706.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 35% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00045377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00100893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00141966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,009.36 or 1.00580074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.02 or 0.00852138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.