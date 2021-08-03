Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.450-$ EPS.
FRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.
Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.57. 121,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,573. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
In related news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,427,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 in the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.