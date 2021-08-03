Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.450-$ EPS.

FRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.57. 121,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,573. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,427,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 in the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

