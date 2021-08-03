Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.

NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

In related news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.