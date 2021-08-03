Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.
NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 121,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,573. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Franchise Group has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99.
In related news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 over the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
