Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 121,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,573. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Franchise Group has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 over the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

