Francisco Lorca Acquires 5,037 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director Francisco Lorca purchased 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $283,461.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. 1,903,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,309. The company has a market capitalization of $773.63 million, a PE ratio of -81.08 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

MGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

