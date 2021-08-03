Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Hits New 12-Month High at $202.21

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$202.21 and last traded at C$202.02, with a volume of 197740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.96.

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cfra increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$188.81 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$205.48.

The company has a market capitalization of C$38.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$184.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.52.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$391.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$388.09 million. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6499999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.01%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

