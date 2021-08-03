Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Short Interest Down 13.0% in July

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE FI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,273. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09. Frank’s International has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Frank’s International by 35.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 628,332 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Frank’s International by 30.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Frank’s International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.