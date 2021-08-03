Frax (FRAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $259.65 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Frax has a market cap of $259.65 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00045237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00100519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00141222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,993.00 or 0.99720150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.71 or 0.00844388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 259,962,388 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

