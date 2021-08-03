freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.20

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

