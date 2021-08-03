Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $38.36

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.36, but opened at $39.60. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $39.71, with a volume of 4,989 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.8338 dividend. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth $240,021,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth about $57,173,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth about $19,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,909,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 267,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (NYSE:FMS)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
