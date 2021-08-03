Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $38.36

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.36, but opened at $39.60. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $39.71, with a volume of 4,989 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.8338 dividend. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth $240,021,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth about $57,173,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth about $19,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,909,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 267,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.