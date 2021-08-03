Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Announces Earnings Results

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $143.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,122. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $96.79 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.32 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.81.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $149,782.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,924,089.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,992,756. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

