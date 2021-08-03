Fresnillo plc to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (LON:FRES)

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:FRES opened at GBX 834 ($10.90) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,632. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The company has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.75).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

