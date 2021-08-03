Friendz (FDZ) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Friendz has a total market cap of $821,891.19 and approximately $65,532.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00061848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.39 or 0.00801343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00093590 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042073 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

FDZ is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 520,131,511 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.