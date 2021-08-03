Fritz Prinz Sells 200,000 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $4,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00.

Shares of QS stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,827,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,613,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.11. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,836,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

