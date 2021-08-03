Fritz Prinz Sells 300,000 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, July 30th, Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $4,522,000.00.

NYSE QS traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. 13,827,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,613,520. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.90. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $548,925,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $113,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $48,690,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $35,655,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $33,563,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

