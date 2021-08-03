Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,418.30

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,418.30 ($31.60) and traded as high as GBX 2,720 ($35.54). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 2,695 ($35.21), with a volume of 28,799 shares traded.

FDEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Frontier Developments to GBX 3,030 ($39.59) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Shore Capital cut Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Frontier Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,273.75 ($42.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,418.30.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

